Belarus deploys Russian nuclear weapons on its soil… indications of timing

Drone attacks and attacks by Ukrainian-backed recruits inside Russian territory may not constitute a fundamental change on the battle fronts in Ukraine, but these attacks may draw Russia’s attention to the fact that its lands are being targeted.

The Russian Federal Security Service announced that it had thwarted attacks that included an attempt to blow up about 309 power lines of nuclear power plants in the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions, on the eve of the Victory Day celebration on the 9th of May.

The damage caused by these attacks is limited, but the use of US military equipment in them confirms Washington’s increased involvement in the war, or confirms its inability to deter Kiev.

The emergence of armed groups such as the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the “Russian Freedom Corps” adds a new chapter to the ongoing battles, while the Russian forces are increasing the pace of their attacks on the fronts, as well as their nuclear preparations, in anticipation of a worse turn.

The Russian and Belarusian defense ministers signed an agreement to spread nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, while the defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were meeting in Minsk to discuss common threats.

The organization includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which supports the belief that the war is raging and does not subside.

Will the war in Ukraine write lines on a new page for escalation? And why did Moscow, in the words of the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, return to threatening a nuclear end to the world?

In the context, Dr. Alexander Gornov, Professor of Political Science at the Moscow Institute of International Relations, spoke in the first part of the "Behind the Event" program, and Marc Fino, Head of the Arms Proliferation Department at the Geneva Center for Security Policy.

