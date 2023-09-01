Belen, the photos with Elio before the launch of his collection: a case?

Belen, are the photos with Elio posted 24 hours before the launch of your collection a coincidence? Obviously not.

1 September 2023

Lately, all the attention is focused on love life of Belen Rodriguez. The Argentine showgirl, aware of this, came out into the open with her new boyfriend Elio Lorenzoni 24 hours before the launch of her brand’s new collection. Are the photos a coincidence, or a marketing strategy?

Belen: photos with Elio before the launch of his collection

Since the beginning of the summer we have been talking about Belen Rodriguez’s new relationship with Elio Lorenzoni. There have been clear paparazzi, yet the Argentine showgirl shared the first couple photos only last August 30th. Let me be clear, everyone is free to formalize their love life when they prefer, but when there are ambiguous social movements it is normal to ask yourself a few questions. Doesn’t it seem strange to you that Rodriguez has come out into the open with Elio 24 hours before about the launch of his new collection?

Belen and Elio: the official announcement and the launch of the brand 24 hours later

“1, 2, 3 Go wild”, wrote Belen in the caption of a carousel of photos which, not surprisingly, concludes that an image that immortalizes her with Elio 10 years ago. Rodriguez is now familiar with i mechanisms of gossip and knows that, with a post of this type, he manages to channel attention towards himself. He not only gets articles and TV shows about her, but also several accesses to her account Instagram. Basically, it’s hype. A useful marketing strategy, especially when after 24 hours there is the launch of the new collection of the clothing brand Hinnominate.

Belen, Elio and the launch of the new collection: no, it’s not a coincidence

In short, it is no coincidence that Belen has chosen to post the first photos with Elio on Instagram 24 hours before of the launch of the new Hinnominate collection. On the other hand, now that she no longer works on TV, Rodriguez will have to find a way to monetize and exploit the gossip is simple and profitable.

