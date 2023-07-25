Belgium refuses the accreditation of Vincent Karega as new Ambassador of Rwanda on its territory

Editorial Matininfos.net July 24, 2023 Featured, News 295 Views

Proposed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Rwanda after the Kingdom of Belgium, Ambassador Vincent Karega was not accepted by the host country as such.

Ambassador Vincent Karega who had been expelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2022, by the Congolese authorities following the support of his country Rwanda to the M23 rebels.

Appointed last March as the new Rwandan ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Karega will not be able to assume his duties and will remain in his country.

This is a new turning point between Belgium and Rwanda, given the healthy diplomatic relations between the DRC and its colonizing country, Rwanda.

