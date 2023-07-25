Home » Belgium refuses the accreditation of Vincent Karega as new Ambassador of Rwanda on its territory
News

Belgium refuses the accreditation of Vincent Karega as new Ambassador of Rwanda on its territory

by admin
Belgium refuses the accreditation of Vincent Karega as new Ambassador of Rwanda on its territory

Editorial Matininfos.net July 24, 2023 Featured, News 295 Views

Proposed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Rwanda after the Kingdom of Belgium, Ambassador Vincent Karega was not accepted by the host country as such.

Ambassador Vincent Karega who had been expelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2022, by the Congolese authorities following the support of his country Rwanda to the M23 rebels.

Appointed last March as the new Rwandan ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Karega will not be able to assume his duties and will remain in his country.

This is a new turning point between Belgium and Rwanda, given the healthy diplomatic relations between the DRC and its colonizing country, Rwanda.

Writing

Read Also On Matininfos.NET

The Congolese opponent, Martin Fayulu and his party, the Commitment for Citizenship and Development (Ecidé)…

See also  Tax evaders, citizenship income crafty and irregular work: the 2020 budget of the Finance Police of Aosta

You may also like

Fire at cell phone premises in Pitalito left...

2023 Summer Box Office Surpasses 11 Billion as...

Exchange: Mayor Westphal on a summer tour at...

World Bank Group program for the recruitment of...

Arsonist Sets Fire to 100-Year-Old Masonic Temple in...

OeNB: Less credit for private individuals and companies

Uvira: ghost town day to protest against the...

Bogotá: work begins on the viaduct of the...

Strengthening Safe Production in Summer: Tongxiang Law Enforcement...

Questionable real estate deals: Municipal association chief Riedl...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy