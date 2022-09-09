Waited for over an hour on the first full day of sales with the flat rate. Dolomitibus also opens in the afternoon on Saturday

BELLUNO. Queues of over an hour in front of the Dolomitibus ticket office in Belluno, in front of the train station. This is the flash of the first full day of the sale of school transport passes at a controlled price for Belluno students. This is the foreseeable effect of a measure, “Invest school”, released just five days after the first bell, among other things currently available only through physical purchase at the counters, as the channel for online sales has not yet been activated. Same scenes in Feltre, with several parents who, faced with the prospect of a long wait, are gone; a little better at the Agordo and Calalzo counters.

Time is running out for students and parents. As we head towards the station, we meet Cristian and Nicola Gasperin from Lentiai, both in their first year of high school. They have already faced the wait. “There is a lot of queue. There is to wait. On the other hand, there are many of us who need school transport », says the first. “The season ticket is a good idea, you don’t have to spend time buying tickets every time.” Cristian will go to the Renier and for this year he has high expectations. «Instead I will go to Longarone», Nicola intervenes, «so I’ll have to take the shuttle too. So having a subscription is convenient ».

At 11.30 outside the ticket office there is a long line of students and parents. About halfway through this, Sofia Fregona, mother of two students, is waiting. “I find that all this has come out a little late,” she summarizes in one sentence. “We are here, five days from the start of the school, all queuing up to renew subscriptions. There should be the possibility of doing them as early as August. Rates? I didn’t stop to look at them, so I still don’t know if I find them tall or right ».

In the same waiting condition, for 15-20 minutes, there are Filippo Vignola and Ilaria Dal Canton. «In my opinion they started selling season tickets too late», the boy begins, «last year she left a week earlier. There is a long queue because everyone is forced to do it and there is very little time ». «We met at the last minute and therefore we have to make eternal lines or come for several days», the girl remarks, «otherwise it is impossible to do it before the school starts. I think they organized themselves a bit badly ». As for the tariffs, they both rate them ‘a bit high, but lower than in other places. It is an expense, but we cannot do without it ». He will have to go from Cavarzano to Feltre, she from Castion to Renier. Expectations for the starting school year? “We hope there are no more restrictions, and to return to having classmates”, replies Filippo, “that we will return to normal a bit,” adds Ilaria.

Shortly before noon, Ketty Battiston, mother of two boys, comes out of the counter. This is her thought: «The contribution of the Province is very pleased, the problem is that we reduce ourselves at the last moment to make a big queue. Before entering, we waited at least an hour ».

Fifteen minutes later, Cinzia Cuccia also enters the doormpagna’s daughter. «A positive initiative for the children», she comments about the measure, «which arrived a few days before the beginning of the school but I do not find it absolutely correct. Today I had the opportunity to be there, but those who work must ask for permits. And I had been here already on Tuesday. Before entering we waited an hour and a quarter ».

“An extension of the normal hours of service has been foreseen, to meet the needs of users”, underlines the company. The Belluno counter will be open from 7.30 to 11.30 and from 14.30 to 17. Agordo will observe the hours 8-12.30 and 13.30-17. Feltre will be active from 8 to 11.30 and from 15.30 to 17, while Calalzo will operate from 7.30 to 12.40 and from 16 to 18. Also open on Saturday 10 (Belluno 7.30 – 11.30 and 14.30 – 17; Agordo 7.40 – 12.30 and 13.30 – 16.30; Feltre 8 – 15; Calalzo 7.30 – 12.40 and 13.30 – 16.30).