Liverpool, Klopp is not afraid of the exemption: "Our managers calm. Here's what they expect "
Sports

by admin
The coach of the Reds after the defeat against Napoli in the Champions League.

First exit in the Champions League and ko that makes people talk. The Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp he is not going through a good period between the league and the cup and also the match against Napoli at Maradona confirmed that something is wrong.

The technician RedsHowever, after the game, he was very lucid in his analysis and even answered some questions related to the possible exemption. Also referring, probably, to what happened in the past few hours to his colleague Tuchel, who was killed out of Chelsea, the German manager said: “If I fear the exemption? No, not really, I’m not afraid. We have a property and a calm leadership They expect me to solve this situation and they don’t think anyone else will.

A passage also on the next championship match: “In three days we play against the Wolves, and if they have seen the game they will probably not stop laughing. They will say that it is a perfect moment to play against us, a perfect moment”, the comment of Klopp.

September 8, 2022 (change September 8, 2022 | 09:47)

© breaking latest news

