LONDRA. The Queen is dead. La Queen Elizabeth II she died today, in Balmoral, after 96 extraordinary and unique years of life. “Lilibet”, as her grandfather George V called and fondled her, passed away after her conditions worsened in the last few days. Until the last of her, the sovereign tried to reassure the world with her sparkling and irresistible smile, the same one that she has always shown since she was a child. And until the very end, Elisabetta demonstrated her indestructible “sense of duty” by welcoming and shaking hands with her new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the fifteenth British government leader of his regency. The first was even Winston Churchill.

The passage of time

In recent times, the Queen has seen her health worse and worse. Her mobility problems evidently concealed something bigger. And when on Wednesday, on short notice, Buckingham Palace canceled the Privy Council, which is a (remote) summit of Elizabeth with the new Prime Minister and some members of the government, someone suspected that something was wrong. Then, on Thursday 8 September, a rare press release from the Royal House – which generally never comments on the sovereign’s health conditions – in which the “concern of doctors” and the announcement of a strict “medical check” were mentioned.

The line of succession of Queen Elizabeth: Charles, William, children and grandchildren



The family at his bedside

Shortly thereafter, all close family members arrived in Balmoral, the summer residence of Elizabeth II in Scotland. Never had such a thing been seen in recent years, except for occasions like that of the Platinum Jubilee. This time, however, almost in procession they went to pay their last farewell to the Queen: the eldest son and now King Charles, his wife Camilla, his nephew William, now first in line of succession after his father. But also all the other children: Anna, Edoardo with his wife Sophie of Wessex, even the repudiated Andrea. Everyone in the car with William at the wheel. And also the “fugitive” Harry who, another irony of fate, was with his wife Meghan Markle right in Europe for a tour of speeches. The former American actress, however, remained at Frogmore Cottage together with William’s wife, Kate, who he lives nearby, and the Duchess of Cambridge has stayed behind to look after the children.

Ever since the alarming Buckingham Palace communiqué, countless people have headed for the Balmoral gates. As Elizabeth II left, a rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace. And the whole country, indeed the whole world, began to cry.