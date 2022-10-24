Break through a shop window with a punch. A quarrel between a man and a woman, under the Psaro gallery, ends with damage to be quantified in the perfumery and a wound to a hand treated in the emergency room of the San Martino hospital. Alongside the medical certificate, there is also a complaint for aggravated damage. The inevitable claim for damages will follow

According to an initial reconstruction of the Police Headquarters, on Friday evening there was a furious quarrel between a couple for reasons yet to be clarified, but certainly the two were not discussing the film to go to see or the most captivating fragrance to spray. The situation quickly degenerated and, in a last outburst of anger, the man hit the window of the perfumery with a violent punch, with the result of shattering it. Glass everywhere and a fairly deep cut on the knuckles, thank goodness the shop was already closed to the public at that hour. There is no evidence that the woman was injured in any way. She must have been scared and not a little, yes.

On the spot, the police car was brought, which began the investigation. Just above the entrance to the shop there is a camera that looks right at that window and another is placed at the entrance to the gallery. It should not have been difficult to identify the author of the damage, whose personal details have not been disclosed in any case. A complaint has been filed for the damage which must be compensated.