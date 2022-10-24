New signing for Benetton Rugby: Tongan hooker Siua Maile has signed a contract until June 30, 2023, with the option of extending it to the next football season as well. He arrives to replace the injured Corniel Els.

Siua Pututau Maile, a hooker 181 cm tall and weighing 113 kg, was born on February 18, 1997 in Veitongo, Tonga. In 2013, at the age of 16, he moved to New Zealand to get a rugby sports scholarship at Timaru Boys’ High School. From 2016 to 2019 he plays for the Shirley Rugby Club, in Christchurch. Then he moves to Canterbury, playing in ITM Cup B.

The excellent qualities in closed scrum, as an oval bearer in the drive, as a thrower in the throw-ins, in the tackle and in the work rate, on 7 September 2019, he is worth his personal debut at international level with Tonga against New Zealand in a match preparation for the 2019 World Cup. Precisely in the world championship held in Japan in the same year he collects his first cap in the World Cup against England, making him the youngest of the Tongan selection in that competition. The following year, 2020, he moved to the New Zealand club Manawatu Turbos, Miter 10 Cup formation, in which he shows his explosive power, his strength in the hand and in the set pieces.

So in 2021 he spends the preseason with the Crusaders, but the province of Manawatu belongs in turn to the professional Super Rugby franchise of the Hurricanes. The debut in Super Rugby takes place in March 2022 with the shirt of the Wellington franchise with which he goes to the goal against the Rebels. Finally, with the Tonga shirt he collected 12 caps: two at the 2019 World Championships, two at the Pacific Nations Cup in 2022 and eight in other international tests. Maile leaves Manawatu, fresh from being named player of the year, after 22 appearances divided between 9 appearances in Miter Cup and 13 in NPC and six goals achieved. Now for Siua the first adventure in the European field with the Lions, signing a contract until 30 June 2023 with an option also for the 2023/24 season.

The words of the general manager of Leoni Antonio Pavanello: “Considering Els’ injury and the approach of international windows that will certainly vary the hookers department from a numerical point of view, we are back on the market by identifying in Siua the profile that is right for you. our. Maile represents a player who, due to his characteristics, will be able to give us important support, and we also hope that having been Scrafton’s teammate will facilitate his inclusion in the squad. Compatibly with the timing related to the handling of the paperwork related to his arrival, we hope to have him here in the first days of November. “

“It is a real honor to join a club and region rich in rugby tradition and history. From my talks with Antonio, Marco and Fabio it was clear that the club has big plans for the future and there is a real ambition to win more trophies. I was very impressed with their vision of the club and their plans for my development. Being part of such a talented team and having the opportunity to compete against the best in the URC and on the European stage is a real blessing for me and my family. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and to wear the Treviso shirt for the first time. I will do everything I can to help the team achieve the ambitious goals the club has set for the future. My family and I can’t wait to become part of the Treviso community and start our journey with the club ”comments Maile.