Three slightly injured in a crash between as many cars near Andreane, this afternoon, 5 January. The viability between Belluno and Ponte nelle Alpi was practically paralyzed starting at 5 pm: state road 50 is still closed to allow rescuers to remove the vehicles involved as well. It was a head-on collision near the two curves: a very sensitive point for the road system and where accidents now happen all too often.

The last one a month ago, more or less in the same place: also in that case the road was closed, traffic blocked and fortunately minor injuries. This afternoon the two ambulances sent by Suem brought three slightly injured to San Martino. The surveys are carried out by the carabinieri patrol of the Belluno command station while the firefighters are assisted in the rescue and in the safety of the cars involved. Traffic is still diverted along the Sinistra Piave: the queues recorded are very long.