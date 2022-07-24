BELLUNO. At Segato a feasibility study worth 20 million euros, many ideas for the former Fantuzzi. «Our goal», Lucia Da Rold (vice president of the Province, delegate for school building) explained to the managers of the high schools of the capital, «is to have safe and welcoming schools. But to do this we do not intend only to meet regulatory needs. Rather, we interpret the work to be done within a vast plan to rationalize the spaces, to adapt the institutions to the needs of the future ».

The meeting focused attention in particular on two interventions that the administration of Palazzo Piloni has already put on the agenda: the adaptation works to the Iti Segato, which should begin in spring 2023, and the adaptations to the Tiziano high school, to which the Province is developing the project. On this occasion, a reasoning on the operation concerning the former Fantuzzi barracks was also addressed, where the province intends to build a school citadel that will allow the headquarters of the Galilei scientific high school to be brought to the historic center.

As regards the Segato, the Province has had an overall feasibility study prepared for the functional, architectural, structural and plant modernization. «A very large study, which involves a radical intervention with the idea of ​​rationalizing the spaces of one of the most historic schools in the city center», underlines Da Rold. «The expected economic framework exceeds 20 million, a figure that the Province does not have at its disposal. But we wanted to think broadly precisely to have design ideas available that can also be realized in different steps, with the aim of not only complying with the rules, but of returning welcoming and safe spaces for children and school staff, but also aesthetically beautiful and functional “.

“It is a new proposal, which we intend to carry out also in the redevelopment of the former Fantuzzi, where we are studying possible solutions to transfer the Galilei high school, with the possibility of also creating a canteen and boarding school in anticipation of being able to unlock the proposal for the” boarding school ” area “that we launched at the ministry of education”.

For the former Fantuzzi, the Province has elaborated only one project idea at the moment, a pre-feasibility study that aims to evaluate the perimeter within which the Superintendency allows room for maneuver. For Segato, on the other hand, the feasibility project for the buildings overlooking Piazza Piloni is nearing completion, so the definitive design phase should be launched in a few months, to begin the first phase of the intervention in 2023. “At the same time we are working on the adaptation of the Titian. By the autumn we will go for approval and then we will share the choices to be adopted with the school management ».