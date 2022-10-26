Three weeks of passion for Belluno motorists. The three level crossings along the railway line between Belluno and Ponte nelle Alpi in the area between La Rossa and Safforze will be closed from 2 November until 18 of the same month.

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana has to carry out some work on the tracks, in particular it is the replacement of the railway span, and the technicians need to operate without the transit of cars or other means (including bicycles). However, the circulation of trains will not be interrupted: from Rfi they explain that the interventions will be carried out at night, when no train passes on the Belluno – Ponte.

The inconvenience, therefore, will be for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The details of the closures are specified in the order that was signed by the commander of the Belluno Local Police, Roberto Rossetti.

The level crossing in via Del Vesco will be closed to any transit from 9pm on November 2 to 7pm on November 5; the one in via Safforze from 9 pm on 7 November to 7 pm on 11 November; the one in via Fiorenzo Tomea from 9 pm on November 14th to 7 pm on November 18th.

In all cases, these are fairly busy roads, which are used by people living between Cusighe, Sargnano, Fiammoi and Safforze to reach the state road. From next week they will have to use alternative routes.

On site there will be the necessary signs, which will be installed by the company executing the maintenance works of the railway embankment.