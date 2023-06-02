Benedetti will have to testify in the Prosecutor’s Office for the pokes at Marelbyz Meza

To another of the multiple and controversial edges of the case of Laura Sarabia and her ex-nanny Marelbyz Meza was added the statement that the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, must deliver to the Attorney General’s Office at the request of the head of that entity, Francisco Barbosa.

The confirmation was made by the organization’s leader on Thursday, May 1, in the company of Deputy Prosecutor Martha Mancera, when they revealed that Marelbyz Meza was the victim of “shots” by the Police Dijín. According to the Attorney General, the diplomat will help to clarify these facts that have, once again, the national government in deep controversy.

“Ambassador Benedetti will be summoned to help us corroborate the elements we have. There is already technical evidence and there are very important elements to advance all legal actions,” announced prosecutor Barbosa.

Although for now they continue to investigate who gave the order to intercept the cell phone of the woman who cared for the offspring of the most powerful woman in the Government of Gustavo Petro in her first months of life, Deputy Prosecutor Mancera assured that Benedetti will play a decisive role in establishing those controversial facts.

“The ambassador does not have jurisdiction to declare. Therefore, he will be called to give his statement and can deliver the information that we began to see in the media yesterday, ”said the official from the Attorney General’s Office.

However, the deputy prosecutor made it clear that they will take into account the evidence and statements that the ambassador delivers, but they will delegitimize the constant criticism that he has made of Sarabia, who was his worker when he was a senator of the Republic for the Party of La U.

Among the lines of investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office will address are the thousands of dollars that Sarabia lost from her home, for which she ordered government officials to take her then nanny to the basement of the Casa de Nariño to perform a test on her. of polygraphy.

The Prosecutor’s Office will also summon several police officers and other security personnel of President Petro’s chief of staff to explain whether they participated in these controversial events that Attorney General Barbosa even said were the same as those he starred in in the past the Administrative Department of Security (DAS).

“In addition, active members of the National Police will be summoned, people who may be involved due to intelligence issues. We have had information that there are even intelligence actions in which they are working to decrypt WhatsApp. That is another issue. (…) We cannot allow Colombia to enter a police state and a state that persecutes fundamental rights,” said the attorney general.

Barbosa also recalled that these events, for which public force commanders such as Captain (r) Fernando Alfonso Tabares, who served as director of the DAS between 2005 and 2009, the time when these persecutions occurred, were convicted. By the way, he compared these facts not only with the attacks on the ex-nanny and another woman who worked for days at Casa de Nariño as a domestic employee, but also with the false report presented by the Police to pass them off as members of the Clan del Golfo and thus justify Such follow-up was carried out for 10 days.

The Police itself even referred to the confirmation of these hacks and assured that, among other things, these interceptions lasted 72 hours.

“After verifying the information, it was determined that said activity was indeed authorized on the aforementioned date, which began to be implemented on January 30, but that 72 hours later the analyst requested, before the competent authority, to cancel the line of the investigative process arguing that it did not correspond to the founded motivation ”, assured the institution. with Infobae

