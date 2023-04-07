A Monusco vehicle in Beni (North Kivu) where the UN is supporting the army operation against the Ugandan ADF militia. Photo MONUSCO/Sylvain Liechti”/>

One of the notables of the Vemba-Mavivi locality, Gervais Makofi, called on Friday, April 7, the population of Beni, particularly those in the interior of the territory, to no longer attack MONUSCO vehicles.

Indeed, for a few days, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, March 31, villagers barricaded the road to vehicles of MONUSCO blue helmets, while the latter were on patrol in the north of the city of Beni. This is following rumors about the presence of combatants from armed groups, particularly in Ngite, Mangoko, Oicha and even in Boikene towards the small market of Mayangose, explained this notable.

Gervais Makofi calls on the population not to be manipulated by the “enemy” who is fighting the restoration of peace in this area:

“Monusco is our partner. Before seeking peace from MONUSCO, we must seek it from our Armed Forces, which have a duty to do so. The release of Mayangose ​​was in favor of MONUSCO and our army. This is why only someone manipulated and ill-intentioned can say that MONUSCO is not doing its job. But MONUSCO contributes enormously to the army for the security of our village and our entities”.

A few weeks ago, the administrator of the territory of Beni, Colonel Charles Ehuta Omeonga had already asked his constituents to facilitate the task of MONUSCO in order to enable it to carry out its mandate to protect civilians.

“MONUSCO is free to move around to support us. It is there to support the Congolese government,” he recalled.

MONUSCO has significantly reduced its movements in North Kivu for several months because of the hostile feeling displayed by certain local populations towards its presence.