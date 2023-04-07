Italy Cloud Consortium: to help the PA in migrating to the cloud, it is essential to start an industrial project involving the most experienced SMEs in the sector.

The Consortium continues with the creation of programs e initiatives oriented towards developing a federated national cloud infrastructure to support the digitization and adoption of cloud technologies in companies and in the Public administration.

Established in August 2021, the Consortium aims to promote the management of national strategic data and develop the offer and skills already present among private operators and in the public sector, through scientific, technological and technical experimentation research programmes.

Michele Zunino, President of the Italia Cloud Consortium and CEO of Netalia

The National Cloud model is the only responsible and feasible approach that can ensure a transparent digital transformation, capable of looking to the future, in full compliance with the medium and long-term strategic interests of the country.

Our Consortium is one of the few companies able to put the best strategic and technological skills at the service of the country with a medium-long term vision.

To date, six companies active in the national cloud market are part of the Italia Cloud Consortium: Netalia, Seeweb, Sourcesense, Infordata, BabylonCloud e ConsorzioEHT. To these was added, in December 2021, Insiel SpA, the in-house company of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region. The Consortium’s objective is to ensure full digital sovereignty for the country, guaranteeing data management processes carried out entirely in Italy by operators subject to Italian and European regulations.

The migration of the PA

The activity of the companies that are part of the Consortium also continues to offer private individuals and public administrations a cloud that processes, processes and archives data in compliance with the obligations of transparency and compliance and in line with the needs of environmental sustainability and efficiency of the resources of Data Center. All this in a continuous dialogue with the university and research world to enhance the best skills.

The Consortium works, in fact, for promote Italian skills in the Cloud sector and continue to work so that a role is recognized for Italian operators in the supply chain also with respect to the National Strategic Pole projectthe infrastructure envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and intended to host the critical and strategic data and services of all central administrations, healthcare companies and the main local administrations.

Also worrying is the role of the cloud hyperscalers involved in the National Strategic Pole project as technology suppliers, a role that could lead to a lock-in of data once they have migrated.

The Consortium also claims that, in the process of migration to the cloud by Public Administration Bodies, it is necessary to carefully evaluate the support capacity of national companies equipped with the best technological skills and expertise. It is also crucial to network and operate to make evident the promptness of a personalized response to the needs of Italian companies compared to the offer of global giants.

Among the objectives, there is also that of taking care of the future of highly specialized young Italians, who often see the satisfaction of their professional and training aspirations abroad: one or more generations of talents who can and must contribute to competitive development of our country.