Berlin court declares Berlin teacher’s dismissal invalid

After a long-standing dispute, a settlement was reached in court, which the state of Berlin withdrew at the beginning of the week. The Berlin Higher Labor Court announced the verdict today.
The Berlin-Brandenburg State Labor Court has declared the more than three dismissals that the teacher Rüdiger Borrmann (62) received from the State of Berlin for his “criticism of the Corona measures” to be ineffective. In addition, the state must remove the warning of January 13, 2021, including the allegations against Borrmann, from Borrmann’s personnel file without replacement.