“Here we celebrated Marta’s birthday. Good evening everybody!”. Silvio Berlusconi writes it on Facebook, posting a photo of him in Arcore with his partner Marta Fascina in front of a cake with a candle while celebrating his 33rd birthday.

The two were “married” with an “almost marriage” on March 19, 2022 at Villa Gernetto. Marta Fascina, who entered politics as a very young girl, has been a deputy in the Chamber for Forza Italia since 2018 and was re-elected in the last political elections of 25 September 2022, candidate in the single-member constituency of Marsala but also in three multi-member constituencies between Campania and Lombardy, winning with 36%. She has been officially paired with Silvio Berlusconi since 2020, the year which also marks the breakup of the leader of Forza Italia with Francesca Pascale.

