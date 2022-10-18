Listen to the audio version of the article

First the long-distance confrontation with Giorgia Meloni due to the handwritten note in which he defined the leader of the Brothers of Italy, “opinionated, arrogant, arrogant and offensive”, and the subsequent pacification with the meeting or summit of peace between the two in the Roman headquarters of FdI in Via della Scrofa, obtained thanks to a diplomatic activity that is anything but simple conducted by the long-time bridegroom, Gianni Letta. And which made it possible to restart the political confrontation necessary for the birth of the new government.

Then, in these last hours, the two heavy interventions to the FI groups in the Senate and in the Chamber. At Montecitorio, those present said, the Knight relaunched Elisabetta Casellati’s candidacy for Justice (a candidacy on which – he later said – there is also an agreement with Meloni) and recalled his relations with Putin, admitting that he had gift from the Russian president several bottles of vodka for his birthday. Phrases that made us think that the leader of Fi could have re-established relations with the leader of Moscow. Reconstruction clearly denied by his entourage.

Berlusconi’s close collaborators strongly deny the interpretation that accredits the “alleged resumption” of relations with the Russian president, explaining that the former premier told parliamentarians an old story relating to an episode dating back many years. As of 2008, Antonio Tajani specifies. In his speech to the group, Berlusconi also made some considerations on the hypothesis of Ukraine’s entry into NATO: a hypothesis that if it were to materialize could mean “world war”, he would have said.

Berlusconi, I have reconnected with Putin, then Fi denies

So we start from the words about Putin. According to what reported by LaPresse, during his speech at the meeting of the Forza Italia assembly in the Chamber for the election of the group leader, the former Prime Minister would have explained that he had re-established relations with Putin. «The Russian ministers – the leader of Forza Italia would have said – have already said on several occasions that we are at war with them, because we supply arms and financing to Ukraine. I cannot personally give my opinion because if it is told to the press it will turn out to be a disaster, but I am very, very, very worried. I have re-established relations with President Putin, a bit ‘a lot ”. «Putin – he would have made the Cavaliere – for my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter. I answered him with bottles of Lambrusco and with an equally sweet letter. I have known him as a person of peace and sensible … ». Then in close turn, the denial, with sources from Palazzo Chigi explaining that President Silvio Berlusconi denies the news about an alleged resumption of relations with Vladimir Putin. President Berlusconi – is the version provided – would have told parliamentarians an old story relating to an episode dating back many years ago.

“Perhaps I already regretted my appointment in the Senate I was more useful in the EU”

Also according to what reported by LaPresse, Berlusconi would have confided that he had already regretted the seat obtained in the Senate. «I also waited to accept the appointment in the Senate, but perhaps I have already repented – he would have told the Azzurri deputies -, because I thought I would be more useful to my country by remaining to work in the European People’s Party, in Europe. Keep in mind that it was I who doubled the amount of the PNRR for Italy.