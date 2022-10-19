“Putin sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter for my birthday. I answered him with bottles of Lambrusco and with an equally sweet letter. I have known him as a person of peace and sensible … ». Silvio Berlusconi did not stay away from the Kremlin leader for long. After saying in June that the Russian president no longer answered his phone and that the decision to invade Ukraine had “disappointed” him, today the leader of Forza Italia, during his speech at the meeting of the party assembly at the Chamber for the election of the parent company, confirmed that it had “re-established relations” with the leader of the Kremlin. The Knight’s birthday is 29 September, this year celebrated four days after the center-right’s victory in the elections.

“The Russian ministers have already said on several occasions that we are at war with them, because we provide arms and financing to Ukraine – were the words of the leader of Forza Italia, reported by LaPresse -. I cannot personally give my opinion because if it is told to the press it will turn out to be a disaster, but I am very, very, very worried. I have re-established relations with President Putin, a bit ‘a lot ”.

On the war in Ukraine, «too often we hear about interventions with nuclear bombs», was the comment of Berlusconi, who added «God save us and escape this danger. Ukraine has even asked to join NATO. If it entered NATO, war would be a world war ».

On what was stated, comes the denial of Forza Italia: «President Silvio Berlusconi denies the news about an alleged resumption of relations with Vladimir Putin. President Berlusconi told parliamentarians an old story relating to an episode dating back to many years ago ».