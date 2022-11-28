Bersaglieri from Belluno running a Mel for the provincial meeting of the Anb. In fact, the feathered infantrymen from all over the Belluno area have arrived in the heart of the town, registered in the two sections of the National Bersaglieri Association, that of Feltre, chaired by Francesco Biesuzorganizer of the event, and that of Belluno chaired by Giampiero Fontana. Very numerous were the participants from the provinces of Padua, Venice, Treviso and Vicenza .

Bersaglieri from Belluno at the provincial meeting in Mel

Already in the early morning, the square of Mel began to take on the color of the many banners present, including those of the weapon associations of the Borgo Valbelluna area. The notes of the Anb Alpago – Ponte nelle Alpi fanfare, which belongs to the Belluno section, warmed up the atmosphere. The event was coordinated by regional president Anb Antonio Bozzoskilled and attentive speaker, and was present with the tricolor band on mayor of Borgo Valbelluna, Stefano Cesa with the banners of the three municipalities that have joined together: Trichiana, Mel and Lentiai.

Flag-raising in the square in Mel

The demonstration kicked off with the raising of the flag to the tune of the national anthem. Then the spoke provincial president Anb Belluno, Alvise Peloso, who explained the meaning of these days: the memory of the founding values ​​of the Bersaglieri corps from which still today we take the stimulus for civil life, coexistence and peace. Mass was then celebrated by don Claudio Centa, spiritual assistant of the Bersaglieri from Belluno.

At the end of the celebration, a long procession of bersaglieri and participants in the rally went to the Tempietto for the homage to the fallen of all wars and the laying of a wreath with the sound of the Canto del Piave and Silence.

Mayor Cesa’s speech in front of the Bersaglieri at the ceremony at the Tempietto di Mel

Mayor Cesa intervened in this suggestive taking a cue from decalogue of Lamarmorafounder of the corps of Bersaglieri in 1836. “Obedience, respect for institutions, sense of family, camaraderie, self-confidence, are important references for every person and for all civil society”, reiterated the mayor as well as offering his greeting from the community to the participants.

Sharpshooters at a running pace

The event ended in the square with the characteristic running pace: thus the fanfare paraded first, highly applauded even at the end for its concert, then the labari and finally the bersaglieri. Even the less young have found on the notes of the brass, if not the pace, certainly the pride and smile of the twenty years. The Bersaglieri then celebrated the social lunch with a lottery, music and an exchange of greetings.

The appointment for the Bersaglieri from Belluno is at next year in Longarone: the 2023 rally will be organized by the Belluno section.