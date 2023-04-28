Betking League / J21: the irresistible Ouro Agoro Ismaïl allows Saint Georges to win again

The more the days pass, the more he puts on the goals. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl again allowed his team to pin Arba Minch 1 goal to 0.
On behalf of the 21st day of the Ethiopian championship, Arba Minch received Saint Georges SC. After a goalless draw until the hour mark, Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl appeared out of nowhere to send a shot from 25 meters which left no chance for the opposing goalkeeper. Saint Georges SC takes the lead until the end of the game.
Once again, the former Sara Sport striker is doing his club a favor by offering him victory. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl is his 20th achievement in the league.