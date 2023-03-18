Mauricio Bohórquez, who remained kidnapped for more than four months, was transferred to the police station in the municipality of Río de Oro, Cesar, by Gaula personnel.

As it was known, Mauricio Bohórquez was released in a place on the road that connects to the municipality of El Carmen in Norte de Santander; from there he would have walked a bit until he was able to contact the authorities, who came looking for him.

Mauricio Bohórquez Vega was kidnapped on the morning of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, when heavily armed men, presumably members of an illegal group, forcibly removed him from his home.

The criminals put him in a vehicle and took him from the village of Las Chircas in an unknown direction.

“This man was taken against his will from his farm by five individuals who were carrying long-range weapons. The victim has not been subjected to threats or intimidation. Our Gaula group, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Army are in the sector carrying out search and location tasks to find Mauricio’s whereabouts,” Colonel John Chavarro, commander of the Norte de Santander Police, explained at the time.

Mauricio is the son of farmer Irenio Bohórquez Contreras, who has been a victim of this scourge three times and released for humanitarian reasons, since he suffers from various health problems.

Dad has been kidnapped three times

The first time that the scourge of kidnapping touched Irenio’s life occurred between December 2018 and March 2019, when guerrilla members stalked him at his El Uvito farm, in the Aguas Claras township, Ocaña municipality.

