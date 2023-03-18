Home News Between Cesar and Norte de Santander, a rancher is released
News

Between Cesar and Norte de Santander, a rancher is released

by admin
Between Cesar and Norte de Santander, a rancher is released

Mauricio Bohórquez, who remained kidnapped for more than four months, was transferred to the police station in the municipality of Río de Oro, Cesar, by Gaula personnel.

As it was known, Mauricio Bohórquez was released in a place on the road that connects to the municipality of El Carmen in Norte de Santander; from there he would have walked a bit until he was able to contact the authorities, who came looking for him.

Mauricio Bohórquez Vega was kidnapped on the morning of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, when heavily armed men, presumably members of an illegal group, forcibly removed him from his home.

The criminals put him in a vehicle and took him from the village of Las Chircas in an unknown direction.

“This man was taken against his will from his farm by five individuals who were carrying long-range weapons. The victim has not been subjected to threats or intimidation. Our Gaula group, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Army are in the sector carrying out search and location tasks to find Mauricio’s whereabouts,” Colonel John Chavarro, commander of the Norte de Santander Police, explained at the time.

Mauricio is the son of farmer Irenio Bohórquez Contreras, who has been a victim of this scourge three times and released for humanitarian reasons, since he suffers from various health problems.

Dad has been kidnapped three times

The first time that the scourge of kidnapping touched Irenio’s life occurred between December 2018 and March 2019, when guerrilla members stalked him at his El Uvito farm, in the Aguas Claras township, Ocaña municipality.

See also  Analysis: Xi Jinping's 20th National Congress took the opportunity to clean up Meng Jianzhu's remaining party | 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Minister of State Security | Chen Wenqing

You may also like

British media: UBS in talks to buy all...

They define their classification in the Cup Su...

The 10 best countries for retirees in 2023

For the 33rd day… Palestinian prisoners continue their...

Life in cambuches in ‘El Boro’, Santa Marta

No copyright on AI-generated content?

Dean M / Ibrahim Aqil Madibo writes: Who...

A De la Calle: let’s look ahead

Why Thuringian municipalities want to become “main centers”.

Is UBS going to take over CS in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy