In seven months of government, President Gustavo Petro has requested at least 30 special powers from the Congress of the Republic.

Recently, in the National Development Plan, filed last week, the head of state requested new authorizations to issue decrees with the force of law on various issues.

As is known, the special powers allow the president to make exceptional decisions, speed up contracting processes and the acquisition of goods and services, modify the national budget, and take other measures without the need to submit such decisions to the Congress of the Republic, which he wants to say that by granting these powers, representatives and senators transfer their legislative power to the head of state.

Is this convenient? Giving too many powers to the president of a country is inconvenient for several reasons. Firstly, this can lead to an excessive concentration of power in one person, which goes against democratic principles.

The independence of powers is essential to ensure that there are no abuses of power and that fair and equitable decisions are made.

Second, if the president has too much power, it can be difficult for Congress to control his actions and decisions. This can lead to a lack of accountability and transparency in government.

Furthermore, if the president has too much power, it may be more difficult for the political opposition to make their voices heard and protect citizens’ rights and interests in the event of possible abuses.

Giving too much power to the president can also have negative consequences for the economy and society in general, because if the president makes reckless or damaging economic decisions without proper congressional oversight, mistakes will be inevitable.

Hopefully the congressmen do not cede their powers to the government, the country needs the projects to be debated and studied in depth.

