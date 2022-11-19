SEVENTH ROTTARO

It is a wave that is spreading without sparing any municipality in the Canavese area, the phenomenon of scams against not only elderly pensioners, but also younger people.

The last reported cases, after those of Cascinette d’Ivreawhich luckily didn’t score, come from Azeglio e Seventh Rottaro. The mayor of Settimo Rottaro, Massimo Ottogalli, sounded the alarm on the institutional website: “In recent days – warns the mayor – we have been informed of telephone contacts from people who say they are postal officials, and who then attempt to obtain personal data to operate scams”.

The Municipality has therefore provided a few simple rules to prevent criminals from carrying out their scams: never provide personal data and codes, payment card data (for example, Postepay card number, expiry date, various verification code) or security codes (such as PIN or password) in any way and for any purpose. The postal administration and public bodies in general never ask for these data by telephone or e-mail, but only in person from the user who goes to the offices. And among the most widespread scams there are also those of pretending to be a relative, the victim of an accident, and in need of money to be entrusted to a lawyer. Which then goes on to collect from the victim.

The latest scam with this trick, which took place in the Basso Canavese area, earned the criminals around 25 thousand euros in cash: the victim was a sixty-year-old who kept the money at home. Another mistake not to be made. Remember that even the mobile phone number is personal information that must always be kept protected. Important in all cases, the immediate report to the police of any scams suffered. Any detail can be useful for investigations. And given that talking about it is never enough, in this period the carabinieri are engaged in various meetings with citizens, which are held in the various municipalities, such as in Burolo and now in Valchiusella, focused precisely on the most common scams and traps to avoid. l.m.