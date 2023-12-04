Bianka Pérez, first Dominican to be an associate judge in NY

The First Dominican Judge Appointed to the Appeals Court in New York

In a historic moment for the state of New York, Magistrate Joseph A. Zayas, the administrative president of the Unified Court System, has appointed Magistrate Bianca Perez as the Associate Judge of the Appeals Division of the Supreme Court of Justice for the First Department of New York. This marks the first time in the court’s history that a Dominican individual will serve as an associate judge.

The Appeals Division of the Supreme Court of Justice for the First Department has jurisdiction over the first (Manhattan) and twelfth (Bronx) districts, resolving appeals of cases originating in the civil and criminal courts of Manhattan and the Bronx.

Before her appointment, Magistrate Perez served as an administrative judge in the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings of New York City and as a judge in the Civil Court of Bronx County. She later ascended to the civil division of the Supreme Court of the same county. In addition to her judicial career, she is also an adjunct professor at Monroe College, teaching courses on criminal justice.

Born in New York to parents from Santiago de los Caballeros, Judge Perez graduated from New York Law School and John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University of New York (CUNY), where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. Before entering the judicial field, she worked at the law firm Ginarte, O’Dwyer, Winograd & Laracuente, specializing in personal injury cases, and later founded her own law office.

Judge Perez has a distinguished record of public service, having served as a commissioner of the City of New York representing Bronx County. She was also the first Latina president of the board and the parliamentarian for the Bronx County Democratic Committee. Currently, she is the second vice president of the Supreme Court Justices Association and is admitted to practice law in both New York and New Jersey.

In addition to her impressive academic background and extensive experience, Magistrate Perez is a pioneer member of the Dominican Bar Association in the United States, serving as president in 2012 and 2013. She recently received the award for judicial excellence for her unmatched career in 2023 and currently serves as the president of the Judicial Committee of the association, working to support the success and growth of Dominicans in the United States judiciary.

Magistrate Perez’s appointment to the Appeals Division of the Supreme Court of Justice for the First Department is not only a tremendous honor for her but also a significant step forward in promoting diversity and representation within the New York judiciary. Her career achievements and dedication to public service make her a true trailblazer in the legal profession, and her appointment sets an inspiring example for aspiring judges and legal professionals within the Dominican community and beyond.

