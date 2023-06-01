Beatrix von Storch: “Left judiciary fails miserably”

If a brutally violent left-wing extremist and leader of a terrorist group is still allowed to leave the courtroom freely after this snuggly verdict, this judicial failure can only have political reasons.

Beatrix von Storch, deputy chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group, explains the verdict against Lina E.:

»When a higher regional court’s scandalous verdict falls far short of what the federal prosecutor’s office demanded, which demanded an eight-year prison sentence, no normal, law-abiding citizen understands it. But if a brutally violent left-wing extremist and leader of a terrorist group, the so-called Hammer Gang, is still allowed to leave the courtroom after this snuggly verdict, this judicial failure can only have political reasons. Where the full severity of the rule of law would have been necessary, the rule of law fails and thus encourages the Antifa criminals to commit further crimes.

And when the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Haldenwang, thinks he has to explain that the Hammer Gang isn’t a “new RAF” either, then he is blind in the left eye and refuses the rule of law’s demand to “resist the beginnings”.