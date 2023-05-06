Bicycle race setting for transportation in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Bursa Police Departmentannounced that some roads will be closed to traffic due to the 1st Stage PYY Bicycle race of the Turkish Cup organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation in Bursa.

Bursa Police Department’s statement is as follows;

On Saturday, May 06, between 09:00 and 16:00, our city Lotus town Doganbey in the neighborhood As it has been announced that the 1st Stage PYY Cycling Race of the Turkish Cup, which is included in the 2023 activity program of the Turkish Cycling Federation, will be held;

As of 08:00 on Saturday, 06 May Lotus town Doganbey Neighborhood Ihlamur Street – Walnut Street junction from Ihlamur Street Bursa City Hospital to the direction Silver Street *The aforementioned route will be closed to vehicle traffic until the end of the activity between the junction and the traffic flow will be provided in the form of round trips from the opposite lane.*

On Sunday, May 7, between 15:00 – 19:00 Green Left Party Osmangazi District Presidency In the organization of our city Osmangazi District in Merino Park when it is announced that an open-air meeting will be held;

As of 12:00 on Sunday, 07 May Istanbul Yolu Street Dr Sadik Ahmet Street Junction (North side of Merinos Cultural Center) Etibank Junction and connection roads, 19th Cesme street next to Almira Hotel, and the mentioned routes will be closed to vehicle traffic until the activities are completed, and drivers will be directed to alternative roads.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

It is considered that it would be appropriate for our citizens to use the Izmir Road – Istanbul Road – Ankara Road, other highways and alternative routes.

