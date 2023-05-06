Prosecutor Barbosa will take his family out of the country

The attorney general announced that he made the decision to remove his family from the country “for fear that they will be killed.”

After affirming that he is the hierarchical superior of the Prosecutor’s Office, a whole debate has been set up in the country in which the Supreme Court of Justice recently intervened. In response, Barbosa warned that his family will leave the country due to what he believes they are exposed to.

In a press conference, Barbosa pointed out that his family will leave the country in the next few days for fear of being killed due to the situation that has been triggered. “Gustavo Petro is not a head of the opposition in a country, he is a head of state,” said the attorney general.

It may interest you: Duque responds to Petro: “Being Head of State does not mean being emperor”

The confrontation between Petro and Barbosa was triggered after the president made controversial accusations against prosecutor Daniel Hernández, whom he accused of having knowledge about the murders perpetrated by the Clan del Golfo and doing nothing to prevent them.

#Attention Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa announced that his family will leave the country in the coming days “for fear that they will be assassinated.” “This is not a game, this is not a mechanism that can be taken lightly. Gustavo Petro is not the head of the opposition in a country, he is the head of… pic.twitter.com/zfJ6ykWsUO — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) May 5, 2023

“In the next few days my family will leave the country for fear that they will be assassinated because of what has happened today in Colombia. This is not a game, this is not a mechanism to be taken lightly. Gustavo Petro is not a head of the opposition in a country, he is a head of state, ”Barbosa said at a press conference.

“Article 115 of the National Constitution designates the President of the Republic elected by popular mandate as Head of State, Head of Government and highest administrative authority. I have not broken my word or the Constitution in my response to the prosecutor who in turn disrespects me as head of state. As head of state, I am the representative of the Nation before the world and before the people”, the present Petro had commented.