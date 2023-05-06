«Rewritten and delivered at the last minute»- breaking latest news

The Paralympic champion publishes the video on Instagram in which she delivers the redone thesis after the theft of her laptop

Six days ago baby saw had launched an appeal on Instagram whoever stole her computer. Not to get the device back, but to get back the file from the thesis that he had to deliver within a few days. Apparently the file didn’t get it back (like the laptop), but she managed to rewrite the thesis and deliver it just in time, as shown in another social video. Now he’s just happy that he also won this challenge: to do the final graduation work all over again.