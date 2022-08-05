Home Sports Taiwan news, Taipei: “Chinese planes and ships have crossed the midline of the Strait”
Taiwan news, Taipei: "Chinese planes and ships have crossed the midline of the Strait"

Taiwan news, Taipei: “Chinese planes and ships have crossed the midline of the Strait”

Taiwan, August 5, 2022 – After Russia, now is the Chinese to keep the world in suspense after the crisis broke out in Taiwan . According to the Taipei Defense Ministry, the Chinese planes and warships they crossed the ‘midline’ of the Taiwan Strait in second day of military exercises on a large scale in response to the visit to Taipei of the president of the American House Nancy Pelosi: in a note, the island’s defense ministry defined the latest maneuvers as ” highly provocative “Starting at 11 local time (5 in Italy),” more Chinese warships and warships conducted exercises around the Taiwan Strait and crossed the Strait’s midline, “the ministry said.

US Secretary of State Antony The blink suffered condemned the military exercises of China around Taiwan defining them “a significant escalation”. According to Blinken, there is “no justification” for the maneuvers decided by Beijing in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and he called the reaction “sensationally provocative”.

Blinken, speaking at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, said that Beijing has tried to intimidate not only Taipei, but also its neighbors, after launching the largest ever military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait. aiming to change the status quo . According to Bloomberg reports, Blinken, at the summit which was also attended by Chinese and Russian foreign ministers, Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov, remarked that Pelosi’s visit was peaceful.

