Every summer the banks come alive, at the foot of the Gran Paradiso, where the Orco and the Soana flow, and among the customers there are those who collect abandoned waste

Pont Canavese

Companies that find themselves year after year on the same rocks, on the same sand, vacationers and occasional bathers who populate the banks of the rivers and streams in Alto Canavese, in Pont as in Cuorgnè, Ronco and up to Noasca: that of seeking refreshment in the fresh mountain waters is a tradition that has been going on for decades.

Among these are the Pontesi Silvana Costa, who has frequented the river for 50 years, every summer, Chicca Cresto, who the other years, after the morning shift at work, came every afternoon, while now that she has changed jobs she comes back every weekend . Then there is Barbara Pomatto, from Rivarolo, who has her relatives in the village and every time she comes to visit them she spends a few hours by the river. «The company is the same every year – tell the bathers. – We spend the afternoons in the sun, between a regenerating bath and another, chatting and relaxing in front of a beautiful panorama ».

If at Soana you see the Ferranda tower, at Orco there are ample spaces to swim and have fun, always respecting the environment, as the assiduous visitors and convinced environmentalists Brigitte and Mauro De Tomasi like to point out. The woman, in fact, acts as a sentinel, because in the summer she goes every day along the banks for a walk or a bath and, along the way, collects abandoned waste, mostly plastic bottles and cans left by occasional customers. , never failing to urge any rude to respect the rules and the environment. So does the husband and so do the children, who from an early age have always preferred to spend their days immersed in nature, instead of attending summer camps. –