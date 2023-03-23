Home News Municipality of Naples – Ban on the sale of beverages in bottles, cans, glass containers, rigid plastic, Tetrapak or any other material as well as the sale and administration of alcoholic beverages and spirits for consideration on the occasion of the Italy England football match valid for the UEFA European Qualifiers 2024 scheduled at 8.45 pm on Thursday 23 March 2023 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium
News

Municipality of Naples – Ban on the sale of beverages in bottles, cans, glass containers, rigid plastic, Tetrapak or any other material as well as the sale and administration of alcoholic beverages and spirits for consideration on the occasion of the Italy England football match valid for the UEFA European Qualifiers 2024 scheduled at 8.45 pm on Thursday 23 March 2023 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium

by admin
Municipality of Naples – Ban on the sale of beverages in bottles, cans, glass containers, rigid plastic, Tetrapak or any other material as well as the sale and administration of alcoholic beverages and spirits for consideration on the occasion of the Italy England football match valid for the UEFA European Qualifiers 2024 scheduled at 8.45 pm on Thursday 23 March 2023 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium
Page content

Ban on the sale of drinks in bottles, cans, glass containers, rigid plastics, tetrapaks or any other material as well as the sale and administration of alcoholic beverages and spirits for consideration on the occasion of the Italy England football match valid for the UEFA European Qualifiers 2024 scheduled at 8.45 pm on Thursday 23 March 2023 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

See also  "Old second generation" in the cracks in the village: the upper must support the second and the lower must help their children to support the family|Elderly_Sina News

You may also like

Water and electricity distribution agencies in Morocco celebrate...

Film about paramilitary violence opens the Cartagena Film...

3/22【Hot Searches in the United States】Is there something...

Green mortgages, what they are and how they...

YOUNES SEKKOURI AND KARIM KASSI LAHLOU KICK OFF...

Valledupar Council approved debate on animal-drawn vehicles

urgent interventions — Emilia-Romagna News

Sawol Kim Silica gel… Jeonju International Film Festival...

At what age should I talk to my...

Series and movie tips: Ghosts of Inisherin, Sacrifice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy