11
Page content
Ban on the sale of drinks in bottles, cans, glass containers, rigid plastics, tetrapaks or any other material as well as the sale and administration of alcoholic beverages and spirits for consideration on the occasion of the Italy England football match valid for the UEFA European Qualifiers 2024 scheduled at 8.45 pm on Thursday 23 March 2023 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.
See also "Old second generation" in the cracks in the village: the upper must support the second and the lower must help their children to support the family|Elderly_Sina News