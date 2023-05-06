“The Government persists in its illegitimate behavior”

the teachers union Unter ratified his criticism of the government of Arabela Carreras for the discounts for the days of unemployment made in the settlement of April wages. Besidesquestioned the decision of Education to suspend three institutional conferences to recover the days of classes affected by the measures of force.

«The government of Arabela Carreras not only reapplied discounts for the strikes carried out by education workers within the framework of the fight plan, but also also issued a resolution that modified the school calendar for sspend three institutional days as a way to recover class days,” said the union chaired by Silvana Inostroza.

The union stated:UnTER repudiates both definitions as illegitimate and arbitrary, executed with a clear persecutory and punitive attitude. We reject the suspension of the institutional conferences since they represent moments of dialogue and work with the problems of the different levels and modalities of the educational system.

Las days suspended by Resolution 3379/23 are those that were established for the May 10, September 21 and December 22.

According to Unter, these days were going to be used to work on the proposal “Meeting ourselves: being and living with others in the school”, after the multiple cases of school violence registered, particularly after the pandemic.

He The union pointed out that it is waiting for the Justice to resolve “the recursive pathways promoted by UnTER to question the mandatory conciliation, due to the defects that affected its validity. Likewise, the The Viedma Chamber of Labor has not yet ruled on the amparo action presented so that the Ministry of Education and Human Rights refrains from executing new discounts for the days of unemployment ».

«We continue to maintain that the strikes carried out are legitimateand as such, they do not constitute unjustified absences,” the union remarked.

The teachers affirmed that the governor should focus on thinking about how to respond to the workers’ claims. “It would be the better definition of its end of cycleredistribute equitably among those who support the State,” they remarked.

He document bears the signature of Silvana Inostroza, General Secretary; Pablo Holzmann, Secretary of Press, Communication and Culture: María Castañeda, Secretary of the Union and Organization; and Gustavo Cifuentes, Assistant Secretary.



