Bidar students and school management relieved by Karnataka High Court decision, FIR of treason filed against Shaheen School rejected

Bidar students and school management relieved by Karnataka High Court’s decision
FIR of treason filed against Shaheen School on drama against CAA, NRC rejected

Bengaluru/Gulbarga: 14/Jun
(Sahar News.com/Agencies)

The Karnataka High Court today quashed the proceedings initiated against four persons belonging to the management of Shaheen School in Bidar. Honorable Justice Hemant Chandangodar of the single bench of the Karnataka High Court, Gulbarga, allowed the petitions filed by Allauddin and others to be heard and the Indian Penal Code. 1860 Section of 34 Section against them with 504, 505(2), 124A, 153A quashed the prosecution initiated under s.

Senior advocate Amit Kumar Deshpande, appearing for the petitioners, confirmed that the court has quashed the proceedings and a detailed order copy of the judgment is awaited.

Students of Shaheen School Bidar 2020 I CAA CAA# Over this RC NRC# On the complaint of a socio-legal activist, Nilesh Rakshala, the school management and the school administration were booked into the Bidar New Town police station on charges of “anti-national activities” and “spreading negative opinion” about Parliament and treason. An FIR was registered against the mother of a student.

According to the FIR registered by the Bidar police at that time, Farida Begum, the headmistress of Shaheen Primary and High School, and Najam Nisa, the mother of a female student who acted as a dialogue in the drama, also insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The name was registered in this FIR 30 January 2020 was arrested. However, a sessions court 14 February 2020 was released.

After today’s decision of the Gulbarga Bench of the Karnataka High Court, while the school administration has been relieved, the students studying in the school, including the mother of the student, who were facing charges of treason, have also breathed a sigh of relief.

” Note: The legal website “Live Law” in this news setting Live Law Help has been received courtesy of “

