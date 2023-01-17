The announcement of the construction of a new hospital center in the municipality of Garzón was not well received, although in the midst of some questioning from the observers who considered the opening of the bidding process at the end of the year inconvenient. The work will have a cost of $74,000 million pesos with a term of execution of 30 months from the moment of the signing of the act of commencement of works.

The good news for Garzon residents and inhabitants of the municipalities in the central area of ​​the department came at the end of last year. At last they will be able to count on a new hospital headquarters with all the specifications of modern medicine.

After concluding for more than a year the preparation of the studies and designs for the construction of the new headquarters of the San Vicente de Paúl departmental hospital, located in the municipality of Garzón, the entity’s management disclosed the details of the work that It will benefit much of the region.

Through an official letter signed by the manager of the entity Jorge Humberto González Bahamon, on December 28 the go-ahead was given for the public bidding process for the construction of the San Vicente de Paul hospital in the municipality of Garzón, for more than 74,000 million pesos, exactly $74,422,335,586, OO.

In this way, in addition, the care center opened a new public call, in which those interested may participate in the Selection processes for the construction of the new headquarters.

The new hospital headquarters will have all modern specifications.

Once all the corresponding procedures for its execution are completed, it is expected that this work, which has an investment of more than 74 billion pesos, will have an execution period of 30 months from the signing of the start act. between the Contractor, the Auditor and supervisor of the work.

The questions

Some concerns arise due to the speed and silence with which the schedule of the call was advanced, which, in accordance with the provisions, offers were received until January 10 and are closed with all the observations, procedures, technical visit to the property and signature of the contract, late on January 27 of this year, despite the large amount to be contracted. That is what some observers of the process question.

“They literally take it out at the end of the year and close it as soon as 2023 begins, when the interested parties or public opinion are on vacation,” said some observers, who announced that they will inform the control entities of this situation.

And they denounced something more serious, despite the fact that the hospital has a special contracting regime, it is obliged to upload all kinds of bidding processes to the SECOP. The Government issued guidelines for state entities with an exceptional contractual regime to the General Contracting Statute of the Public Administration so that they comply with the provisions of article 53 of Law 2195/22.

In other words, as of July 18, 2022, said entities must publish in the Electronic Public Procurement System (SECOP II) the documents related to the contractual activity that is carried out with public money. For this purpose, they must make use of the special regime modules provided on the platform, whether contracting a special regime with offers or without offers.

Current headquarters of the San Vicente de Paul hospital in Garzón.



Unanswered

Diario del Huila tried by all means to contact the manager of the San Vicente de Paul Hospital, Jorge Humberto González, to hear from his own voice the answer to the questions and, incidentally, to make known how the bidding process is progressing.

On this occasion there was no response, so we hope later to be able to have the approach to indicate first-hand what the procedures are about and the award of the contract that will allow the residents of La Garzona and several municipalities in the center of the department to have a modern hospital institution. for priority health care.