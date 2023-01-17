Securities Times News, a few days ago, produced by Baina Qiancheng (300291), directed by Cao Dun, and written by Ma Boyong, the commercial blockbuster “Dunhuang Heroes” with the theme of action and history was announced to be completed. The film is based on the historical story of Zhang Yichao leading the Shazhou soldiers and civilians back to the Tang Dynasty, and has attracted attention from all parties since the project was established.

According to reports, “Heroes of Dunhuang” is the second collaboration between Cao Dun and Ma Boyong after “The Twelve Hours of Chang’an”. As the maker of historical commercial blockbuster IP, Ma Boyong is good at using innovative narrative perspectives, taking into account both historical heritage and contemporary aesthetics, and always makes his works stand out in the market, triggering positive and enthusiastic responses. Director Cao Dun’s unique aesthetic style also makes his costume works highly recognizable in the market.

According to the data, Baina Qiancheng was established in 2002. In 2012, it successfully landed in the A-share market as the first film and television media group with a central enterprise background. In 2018, it joined Infore Group in response to the mixed reform of central enterprises. Since its establishment 20 years ago, Baina Qiancheng has produced nearly 100 well-received and well-received dramas such as “The Emperor of Hanwu”, “A Beautiful Era for Daughter-in-law”, “The Happy Life of Jin Taiwolf”, and “Hey, Old Man”. In recent years, the company has made great efforts to lay out the film industry, and has gradually emerged in the film field.

It is worth noting that at the end of 2021, Baina Qiancheng officially controlled Zhang Miao’s Beijing Wonderful, and then successively launched China‘s first news documentary film “We Are the First Secretary” and China‘s original realistic animation film “Lion Boy” to the market. . After its release, “Lion Boy” scored 8.4, becoming Douban’s highest-rated Chinese film of the year, and won many honors such as the 2021 Animation of the Youth Film Handbook. At the same time, the Chinese song and dance movie “Twinkle, Twinkle, Twinkle” directed and written by Le Xiao will also be released this year.

In recent years, Bai Naqiancheng has devoted himself to telling Chinese stories and making films. “Lion Boy” kicked off the “Chinese Youth Universe”, and “Dunhuang Heroes” was officially unveiled as the first live-action movie in the “Chinese Youth Universe”. It is reported that “China Youth Universe” will also launch series of films such as “Lion Boy 2”, “Sword Forging Boy”, “Day Boys”, “Mine Clearance Force” and “Space Spring Festival Transport”.

After the impact of the epidemic and market adjustments, the film industry is gradually returning to its former glory. “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “No Name” and many other films are scheduled for the first day of the Lunar New Year, which is not only a spring for practitioners, but also a carnival for audiences. Baina Qiancheng said that the company is ready to enter the game, adheres to the original intention to innovate, and develops the industry based on the long-term, or will usher in the best development opportunities. (Yan Yun)