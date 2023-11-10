District Education Secretariat warns about false officials who offer positions in public schools

Those involved request personal data to upload to the Master System, which constitutes a procedural falsehood and scam.

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the District Education Secretariat, alerts citizens about some alleged officials, who are identified, and that offer places in educational institutions in exchange for money.

These women, according to the complaints received in the Ministry of Education, they claim to have positions available such as teachers, custodians, secretaries, various trades, among others, for which they charge $150 thousand, $300 thousand or more resources to guarantee hiring, which is false since the district administration is not offering jobs, nor does it make calls in that way. In addition, they put the physical safety and integrity of citizens at risk by accessing personal information.

These cases will be reported by the secretary of District Education, Deiby Cotes, before the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office, for legal and criminal measures to be taken.

Likewise, citizens, teachers and administrators are invited to report all these irregularities and crimes and that they should not be deceived.

It is clarified by this portfolio that At this time there is no call for the educational or administrative sector.

It is also reiterated that the procedures of the Ministry of Education and agencies of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta are free and do not require intermediaries.

