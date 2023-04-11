The president of USA, Joe Bidensigned this Monday a law that ends the health emergency declared by the covid-19reported the White House.

At the company of Biden gives the green light to the regulation, which was approved by the House of Representatives, controlled by the Republicans, on January 31.

The new law puts an end to the current declarations of national emergency and public health emergency, decreed by the former president Donald Trump in 2020.

The emergency measures allowed the federal government to allocate funds to support the efforts of local governments to combat the pandemic, among other actions.

At first, the Biden government He opposed the then-bill, noting that, if passed, it would create “enormous chaos and uncertainty in the health care system of EU«.

The White House He had indicated at the end of January his intention to stop considering the covid-19 a national emergency on May 11, to avoid this type of harmful consequences.

Among them, the Democratic administration pointed to an abrupt end to Title 42, a controversial health regulation that allows hot expulsions of migrants at the border with the excuse of the pandemic.

The Democratic government has maintained May 11 as the date on which it plans to lift the immigration restriction.

ORIGINAL LINK: Biden signed a law that ends the national emergency due to Covid-19 (lapatilla.com)