Home News Biden signed a law that ends the national emergency due to Covid-19 – EntornoInteligente
News

Biden signed a law that ends the national emergency due to Covid-19 – EntornoInteligente

by admin
Biden signed a law that ends the national emergency due to Covid-19 – EntornoInteligente

The president of USA, Joe Bidensigned this Monday a law that ends the health emergency declared by the covid-19reported the White House.

At the company of Biden gives the green light to the regulation, which was approved by the House of Representatives, controlled by the Republicans, on January 31.

The new law puts an end to the current declarations of national emergency and public health emergency, decreed by the former president Donald Trump in 2020.

The emergency measures allowed the federal government to allocate funds to support the efforts of local governments to combat the pandemic, among other actions.

At first, the Biden government He opposed the then-bill, noting that, if passed, it would create “enormous chaos and uncertainty in the health care system of EU«.

The White House He had indicated at the end of January his intention to stop considering the covid-19 a national emergency on May 11, to avoid this type of harmful consequences.

Among them, the Democratic administration pointed to an abrupt end to Title 42, a controversial health regulation that allows hot expulsions of migrants at the border with the excuse of the pandemic.

The Democratic government has maintained May 11 as the date on which it plans to lift the immigration restriction.

ORIGINAL LINK: Biden signed a law that ends the national emergency due to Covid-19 (lapatilla.com)

See also  Def, the majority try to up the ante: deviation, folders, less taxes and Superbonus extension

You may also like

They remember with great affection and professionalism the...

The Chocoana psychologist who works for children and...

Bitcoin Mining Firm Bitmain Fined For Tax Violations...

Pakistan’s first success in women’s Olympic football qualifier,...

The Chinese regime limits the content generated by...

The Macron sports brand is close to 170...

Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday

Boyacá leader was the victim of an acid...

The 8th sandstorm this year will affect many...

Two true world champions who fought for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy