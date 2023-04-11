Vallenato music artist, Churo Díaz, declared this Tuesday morning before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation within the investigation that is followed by the controversial parranda vallenata in the extraditable pavilion of La Picota, in Bogotá, in events that occurred in September 2002.

Churo Díaz was called to testify -together with two other singers (Ana del Castillo and Mono Zabaleta)an accordion player and a manager of vallenata music – by the Office of the Delegate Attorney with Mixed Functions for the Defense of Human Rights in the investigation that was opened by the alleged irregularities by members of Inpec, by allowing the entry of liquor, musical groups, cigarettes and games of chance to the Pavilion of Extraditables of La Picota.

The control entity listened to the “Guajiro King” in a sworn declaration procedure “In order to establish the circumstances of time, manner and place of their presentation in the High Security or Extraditable Pavilion of the La Picota Penitentiary, type, object, amount and method of payment of the contract for the provision of services signed”for the celebration of the day of the Virgin of Las Mercedes.

At the exit of the headquarters of the Provincial Attorney’s Office in Valledupar, located on the fifth floor of the Caja Agraria building, the singer in dialogue with EL PILÓN said that he had gone “very goodand indicated that he was “quiet”.

The artist testified in the Attorney General’s Office within the investigation into the controversial Vallenato party in La Picota, in Bogotá./PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

“Everything is normal. We told the attorney what happened, an invitation they made me for the Day of the Virgin and we went to fulfill it “Diaz noted.

At the same time that he affirmed that he was ready for a Vallenato Festival “moved”the artist from Urumite recalled that the party that “entangled” him before the Attorney General’s Office was “A very nice presentation and that is the most important thing”.

Díaz clarified that at the first appointment of the Attorney He did not attend because he was fulfilling commitments with presentationsbut this time he decided to show his face and give his followers a piece of peace of mind.

According to a document known the previous year, dated October 3, 2022, the preliminary investigation and decreed the practice of some tests in order to identify and individualize the alleged perpetrators of the events after the public complaint filed by various media.

In addition to the statement of the five members of the vallenato folklore, the Attorney General’s Office required, first of all, the testimony of five people deprived of libertywho were incarcerated in the high-security pavilion and/or extraditable on the date of the events, for the purpose of exposing the circumstances of time, manner and place, of the events that occurred on September 24, 25 and 26 of 2022.

In the same office the visit was ordered, as “disciplinary practice” to the facilities of the La Picota Prison and Penitentiary Establishment, to determine: which public servants of the Inpec were on duty, Commander of the Guard, Commander of the Surveillance and Custody Corps, Commander of the Pavilion and others, as well as a copy of the list of all the persons deprived of their liberty who were for the days September 24, 25 and 26, 2022 in the High Security or Extraditable Pavilion. In addition, which visitors entered the establishment those same days.

The order also ordered the obtaining of a copy, of film records, of the minutes and books where the different records of all the news are made, a copy of the records or minutes of the entry of vehicles that entered La Picota between the 24th and 26th of September, among other tests.

THE PARTY

Semana Magazine revealed some videos of a Vallenato party in which the singer Mono Zabaleta and his group appear in the pavilion of those extraditable in La Picota, in Bogotá.

The scandal broke out because these are the leaders of large criminal groups who are requested in extradition by the United States.

In the video that circulated on social networks, it was observed that this area of ​​the prison was set up as a tavern, tables, chairs, tents, liquor and even board games.

Some informants assured Semana Magazine that the party It was in honor of the day of the Virgen de las Mercedes, patron saint of inmates, it lasted three days and there were even guards who left the place in a drunken state.

They qualify it as a party “traquette” that even on cell phones the noisy rumba was recorded, but, curiously, neither the prison directives nor the INPEC guards listened.

BY CULTURE EDITORIAL / EL PILÓN.