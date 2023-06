With the aim of seeking to revalue the Guarani language, with the support of renowned talents from different parts of the world, the Paraguayan musical group Tierra Adentro presented this Friday the program Paraguay Puede, its new record material, Ayvu.

Dani Meza, Beto Barrios and Luis Duarte, noted that the foreign musicians, for the first time sing in the official language of Paraguay, Guarani.

They pointed out that Ayvu, is the third album that is composed of 14 songs completely in Guarani.