Dynell’s ‘Bizcochito’ | kienyke

Dynell better known in the music industry as ‘The Diamond Ink’bets on dance as an accomplice for a love conquest in his most recent composition ‘biscuit’a theme that adds to his repertoire as a solo artist of the urban genre.

It is a mischievous song, with a romantic flow, but with enough rhythmic flavor to provoke the dance that is, precisely, the invitation that the reggaeton singer makes through the lyrics. The production of the theme was in charge of The Harmonics.

Listen to the interview with Dynell: