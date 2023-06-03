Biden “Signing the Debt Limit Agreement on the 3rd… Both parties acting in good faith” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“Passing the agreement is very important… We put national interests ahead of politics.”



[워싱턴=AP/뉴시스] US President Joe Biden is giving a speech to the public on the passing of the’Financial Policy Act 2023’ in the Oval Office of the White House on the 2nd (local time) to avoid default (default) for the first time in history. President Biden said, “This bipartisan agreement is a great victory for the American economy and Americans.” 2023.06.03.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Myung-dong = US President Joe Biden announced on the 3rd that he would sign an agreement to raise the federal government debt ceiling that passed the Senate. The bill passed by Congress takes effect after being signed by President Biden.

President Biden said in a speech at the White House on the 2nd (local time), “It was very important to pass the budget agreement. The risk could not be greater.” “Both sides acted in good faith. They kept their promises.” In addition, President Biden explained that he would sign the bill on the 3rd.

He also evaluated the role of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party as “acting responsibly and putting national interests ahead of politics.”

“When I ran for president, I was told that the days of bipartisan cooperation were over and that Democrats and Republicans could no longer work together. I don’t believe that,” he said. “The only way American democracy can function is compromise. agreement,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasized, “I know that bipartisan consensus is difficult and integration is difficult. But that doesn’t stop me from trying.”

“Because of a moment similar to the one we just faced, the US economy and the world economy are in danger of collapsing. There is no other way,” he said.

“No matter how difficult our politics get, we must see each other as fellow Americans, not enemies,” he said. Let’s work together, secure prosperity, and keep America’s promise for all.”

On the 1st, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to suspend the application of the debt ceiling and limit government spending with 63 votes in favor and 36 against. Previously, the US House of Representatives passed the bill the day before with 314 votes in favor, 117 against, and 4 abstentions.

The U.S. federal government is expected to fall into a default situation if it does not raise the debt ceiling by the 5th. Concerns over debt defaults were alleviated as related bills crossed the threshold of the National Assembly four days ago.

