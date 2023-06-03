They denied freedom to the five accused of the theft of a securities vehicle in Valledupar

The Second Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Knowledge denied the freedom of the five detainees, investigated for the theft to a valuable vehicle in the middle of the Vallenato Festival from the capital of Cesar.

These are the former employees of the Brinks company: Leandro Argüelles Vergara, Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, and Pedro Luis Ospina García, as well as also the citizens Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos, who have been in a prison since the beginning of March.

Judge Hernando Valverde Ferrer considered that the detainees did not meet the legal requirements to continue the criminal process in freedom or to a degree other than prison.

“Although the technical defense took pains to bring together probative material elements in order to achieve the repeal of the measure, such are not sufficient in the face of the rigorous probative support, under the understanding that that there is no expert evidence that denotes that life in prison is incompatible with the state of health or that their status as head of the family demands that the defendants stay in their place of residence”, Valverde Ferrer stated.

Consequently, in second instance, it ratified the measure of confiscation in a prison previously issued by the Second Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Mobile Guarantee Control in the preliminary hearings that culminated on May 2.

Since then, the defendants have been held in different prisons in the city: Leandro Argüelles Vergara, Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña and Pedro Luis Ospina García in the Maximum and Medium Security Penitentiary, ‘La Tramacúa’, while the women Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves is in the Judicial Prison.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the detainees would have coordinated the theft of the valuables vehicle due to the different irregularities that occurred in the events.

Among those, the violation of the security protocol by the driver Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, and the crew chief Pedro Luis Ospina Garcíaas well as the entry to the vehicle of Leandro Argüelles Vergara, who was on his day off.

Also, they were all caught when they tried to get the stock vehicle out of town.

The sum that the officials were transporting in the vehicle exceeded $1.5 billion, since they had collected money from the Bank of the Republic and the Éxito store From the center of the city.

For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office charged them with the crimes of attempted homicide, damage to the property of others, aggravated qualified robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.