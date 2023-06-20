Biden’s son pleads guilty to several federal crimes

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office to plead guilty to various federal crimes to end charges that range from alleged tax irregularities to a charge related to possession of weapons, according to court documents released on Tuesday.

By virtue of this agreement, Biden’s son, 52, will admit errors in the declaration of income related to the years of 2017 and 2018. The Delaware Prosecutor’s Office will accept in exchange that he can be released on probation, which will avoid a hypothetical entry into prison.

In addition, this agreement contemplates an alternative resolution for another crime related to the illegal possession of firearms, according to which the accusation is closed if Hunter Biden accepts a series of conditions claimed by the Prosecutor’s Office. In this case, it was questioned that he could have a weapon even though he was an addict.

If the judge endorses the agreement, signed in one of its parts by prosecutor David Weiss, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, it will be the end of the judicial front opened five years ago against Hunter Biden, used from the Republican ranks as a throwing weapon. against the current occupant of the White House. Both Trump and Biden want to repeat the 2020 electoral face-off in 2024.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, has defended in a statement that “the investigation that began five years ago is resolved” with the now-known document. “Hunter believes it’s important to take responsibility for the mistakes he made during a hectic and addictive period in his life. He wants to continue his recovery and turn the page,” he said, according to NBC News.

a controversial figure

Hunter Biden is the only child from the president’s first marriage who is still alive. A little sister died at the age of 13 months in a traffic accident in which Joe Biden’s then wife also died and which caused injuries to Hunter himself and another brother, Beau, who died in 2015 from brain cancer. Biden also has another daughter from his second marriage, Ashley.

Hunter Biden’s business activity, seasoned in consultancies and pressure groups, has been a recurring source of criticism, especially for his relations with foreign firms and as a result of his father’s promotion. His name was also featured in the first impeachment trial filed against Trump, who was accused of trying to pressure Ukraine to allegedly investigate alleged wrongdoing.

