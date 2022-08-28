A family quarrel degenerated into a murder in Biella, where a young man was stabbed to death in the street shortly after noon. Andrea Maiolo, 30, had presented himself in the pastry bar “Le tre A” in via Macallè, in front of the stadium, run by his sister Alessia after the death of his mother Liliana. A violent discussion broke out between the two.

Already yesterday the young man had presented himself in the family room and the traffic police had to intervene to quell the dispute. Today, however, the quarrel degenerated when his sister’s boyfriend, Gregory Gucchio, took a knife from the bar in his hand and hit the young man with a fatal blow to the abdomen.

Police cars and an ambulance intervened on the scene, trying to save the injured young man, but in vain. At that time there were no customers in the room, but the police are hearing several witnesses to clarify the relationship between family members and the motive for the murder. At the moment, no action has yet been taken against the stabber, pending investigations to establish exactly the roles that the various family members had in the affair.