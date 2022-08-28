Home News Biella, dispute in his sister’s pastry shop: young man stabbed to death in the street
News

Biella, dispute in his sister’s pastry shop: young man stabbed to death in the street

by admin
Biella, dispute in his sister’s pastry shop: young man stabbed to death in the street

A family quarrel degenerated into a murder in Biella, where a young man was stabbed to death in the street shortly after noon. Andrea Maiolo, 30, had presented himself in the pastry bar “Le tre A” in via Macallè, in front of the stadium, run by his sister Alessia after the death of his mother Liliana. A violent discussion broke out between the two.

Already yesterday the young man had presented himself in the family room and the traffic police had to intervene to quell the dispute. Today, however, the quarrel degenerated when his sister’s boyfriend, Gregory Gucchio, took a knife from the bar in his hand and hit the young man with a fatal blow to the abdomen.

Police cars and an ambulance intervened on the scene, trying to save the injured young man, but in vain. At that time there were no customers in the room, but the police are hearing several witnesses to clarify the relationship between family members and the motive for the murder. At the moment, no action has yet been taken against the stabber, pending investigations to establish exactly the roles that the various family members had in the affair.

See also  Wang Min emphasized firm confidence, hard work and innovation in the region's semi-annual economic situation analysis meeting and economic retreat meeting to ensure the delivery of high-scoring reports on economic development-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

“The strange fish in the lake” in Ruzhou,...

A prohibited overtaking car collides with a sixteen-year-old:...

Treviso candidate at the Farra d’Alpago gazebo, cold...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 17,647 cases...

Pont, denounces and cuts for the dead dog

Rincari, the mayor Conte calls for a protest....

Recalled Coop branded blueberry bundles: danger of foreign...

Giulio Giustiniani, journalist and writer, died: he was...

“A metropolitan city from Venice to the Dolomites”,...

Susa Valley, No Tav assault: one hundred hooded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy