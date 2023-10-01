Nuquí: helps small agricultural producers

The mayor’s office of Nuquí, through the Secretariat of Economic Entrepreneurship and Social Development, offers technical and productive assistance to more than 300 agricultural producing families, pig farmers and poultry farmers from Tribugá, Arusí, Partadó, Termales.

In particular, deworming and vitaminization actions are carried out in pig farms, and delivery of vegetable seeds to strengthen home gardens.

The objective is to boost food production and improve the quality of life.

The post Nuquí: help small agricultural producers appeared first on Chocó7días.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

