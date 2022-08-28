Among the various types of cancer and the many associated symptoms, there are some signs that could apply to any form of the disease. One in particular can become even more noticeable at night.

Among the various types of cancer and the many associated symptoms, there are some signs that could apply to any form of the disease. One in particular can become even more noticeable at night.

Cancer is a much feared degenerative disease, with unclear symptoms and often confused with other diseases. For this reason, prevention and early diagnosis are of fundamental importance to start a timely treatment.

In that sense, some early warning signs and symptoms of cancer need to be paid attention to. In fact, although some symptoms are often linked to certain types of the disease, some may be more general, including weight loss, fatigue or unexplained pain.

However, a particular signal can be essential if it is attended to in time. We are talking about one excessive sweating, especially during the night. Let’s see together what is the link between sweating and cancer.

Also read: 14 telltale signs and symptoms of cancer – here’s what to watch out for

Excessive sweating and cancer

As anticipated, excessive sweating can be a first symptom of cancer or be due to the cancer treatment itself.

Sweating is a completely natural process for our body and even if we don’t realize it we sweat constantly. However, we tend to sweat more When:

it’s hot

we work out

we are nervous, angry or upset

we go through menopause

we are sick

we take drugs that cause sweating

Also, one of the most common causes of sweating in people who have cancer isinfectionthis can in fact raise the temperature of the body which in turn sweats to try to reduce it.

Secondly, some tumors themselves can cause excessive sweating, including:

Also hormonal changesdue for example to treatments such as chemotherapy, can cause hot flashes and sweating.

In particular, the donne they may experience premature menopause while being treated for breast cancer, again causing hot flashes and sweating. Likewise, the men they may experience excessive sweating in hormone treatment for prostate cancer or breast cancer, as it reduces the amount of testosterone in the body.

Finally, too medicines and anticancer drugs they can generate, as a side effect, excessive sweating and hot flashes.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: cancerresearchuk.org

Read also: