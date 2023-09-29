Biella, Ermanno Rondi appointed president of Città Studi – News

Ermanno Rondi is the new president of Città Studi di Biella, succeeding Pier Ettore Pellerey. He was appointed by the shareholders’ meeting of the instrumental company of the Cassa di Risparmio di Biella Foundation. “I thank the outgoing president, all the administrators and the structure of Città Studi who in these years of great challenges and complexity have carried out important work, always pursuing the dual objective of quality training and economic sustainability – comments Michele Colombo, president of the Cassa di Risparmio di Biella Foundation, majority shareholder of Città Studi – Today Città Studi is ready for new challenging goals for which even new networks and professionalism are needed, it is a structure that is and will increasingly be a fundamental training and academic hub and innovation of the Biella area”.





The 15 members of the council who will remain in office for three years are: Simone Bertone, Lorenzo Boffa Sandalina, Salvatore Carbone, Claudio Corradino, Francesco Ferraris, Ada Ferri, Cristiano Gatti, Franca Lizza, Marta Nicolo, Mario Novaretti, Andrea Quaregna, Emanuele Ramella Pralungo, Ermanno Rondi, Piercarlo Rossi, Clelia Zola



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

