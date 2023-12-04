Home » Big box office at BBVA bank in Neiva
News

Big box office at BBVA bank in Neiva

by admin
Big box office at BBVA bank in Neiva

One of the BBVA bank headquarters, on 1G #4-27 Río del Oro street, downtown Neiva, was the target of an assault on Monday morning.

In an event that has dismayed the community, the BBVA Río del Oro Bank, located in the Los Almendros neighborhood, was the scene of a blockbuster this morning, December 4, 2023, around 10:50 am.

The radio station issued an alert to the authorities reporting a possible theft attempt at the financial institution. Authorities immediately rushed to the scene to address the situation.

According to known information, an individual with a closed black helmet and a red jacket had entered. This guy, wearing a firearmintimidated the cashiers and took an approximate amount of $12’000.000 cash. Subsequently, he fled the scene in the company of another individual who was waiting for him at the door, boarding a motorcycle.

You may be interested in: They capture a man for computer theft in Neiva

The authorities, in collaboration with the bank, are reviewing the recordings of the cameras of security for more information about the suspects and the getaway vehicle. These elements are expected to provide crucial clues for the identification and capture of those responsible.

The community is on alert, and anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact local authorities. The National Police has deployed an operation to find the whereabouts of the criminals and recover the stolen money.

You can read: Accident in Neiva: young man died after falling from the Santander Bridge

You may also like

Monday will be the first day of fasting...

Politicians and turncoats

Because of citizens’ money, civil servants now receive...

The collector Lyudmila Karpinska-Romanyuk told about Ukrainian-made porcelain...

Who are the “dark money” donors supporting Biden

Sudan’s government army sets conditions for ceasefire during...

Demolition of old bridge over E313 in Ranst...

New York deploys the National Guard in the...

Integrate representatives’ opinions and suggestions into the process...

Victory for the home side – Lustenauer send...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy