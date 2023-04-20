Big Development – Mashriq TV

Regarding the elections in the country, from the political parties to the courts and from the parliament to the streets, the kind of uncertainty and the way the parliament and the Supreme Court are facing each other on this issue is not hidden from anyone. Despite taking the guise of Parliament to avoid contempt of court, this camel has not come to sit on a crotch now that the Supreme Court has set for hearing the request of the Ministry of Defense to order the convening of all assemblies across the country. Irrespective of the court’s order and how much time it takes, there is finally hope that this crisis may be put to rest. The fact is that political instability and then finding a solution to the crisis caused by certain judicial decisions is definitely a need of time. Besides, there is still a state of crisis and uncertainty in the country. The general situation of the country is that the President refused to call the meeting of the Senate, on which it was decided to submit a requisition to call the meeting of the Senate. . At present the situation is that the mouth of the government is on one side, the President’s House is on another side, the decisions of the highest court of the country are pointing in another direction. The real victims of this whole situation are the people of this country who are not happy. This question is written on every face in the present situation, at whose door should the citizens who are suffering under the burden of inflation take their pleas. In hindsight, it seems that in this war of supremacy and ego, the deprivations of the forced and subjugated citizens will have to lick the dust of the dignity and respect of the institutions. no. Due to certain issues and decisions, the situation in which the judiciary and parliament are facing each other could have been avoided if the first proposal of the Pakistan Bar Council was kept in mind and the full bench of the Supreme Court was made. It would not have happened, but despite the demands, it did not happen, the result of which is in the form of a crisis. During the last two and a half weeks, the process of filing references in the Supreme Judicial Council against several judges, including the Chief Justice, has been going on. Questions abound. There is no difference of opinion on the issue that if the automatic notice for the Punjab Assembly election is given and the question of fundamental importance is considered when the notice is taken, “Whether it is in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution to dissolve the Assembly under a prior political agreement”. So it was possible to reform the situation in the least time, but the way that was adopted led to a situation of confrontation as soon as the court decision was also controversial. It should not be ignored. Legislation is the job of Parliament. Court can interpret the law. Legislation is not within its jurisdiction. In our view, the way the parties have twisted things to protect their own egos, no one can do that. There will be no benefit, but the loss will be for everyone, but it is happening. It would be good if the parties take a step back with courage and make serious efforts to improve the situation. Apparently, there is no hope for it, but if it is acceptable to the parties. If some personalities step forward and play a role, it is possible to avoid a huge loss, the risk of which is increasing with each passing day. Not only the political leaders but also the officials of the biggest court of the country have to look and think whether what is happening is beneficial or not. Similarly, this matter is also based on the fact that an institution should not only avoid issuing orders by crossing the powers and limits of another institution, but should also think about the consequences of such a proposal. Not only in the current situation, but also in any situation, what limits and powers are fixed. It must be pointed out with great respect that the craze for adventurism has taken the country to where it is and all are responsible for the new problems that are cropping up. All explanations would be unnecessary. It is important to realize the seriousness of the situation and the seriousness of the problems so that the country can move forward in the right direction out of these crises. Efforts should be made not only to make positive efforts to improve the situation, but also to improve the country. The restoration of the reputation of the highest court should also be ensured.