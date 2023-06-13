Bimbo died of cancer, at trial managers of the former Ilva – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, JUNE 13 – On charges of manslaughter for the death in 2014 from a brain tumor of a five-year-old boy from Taranto, six people, managers and former managers of the former Ilva, will be tried by the next October 2nd. This was decided by the Court of Appeal of Lecce accepting the appeal presented by the deputy prosecutor Mariano Buccoliero and by the child’s family members against the sentence of no place to proceed by the investigating judge Pompeo Carriere of 12 July 2022. For the prosecution the defendants allowed “the dispersion of dust and harmful substances” with conduct that would have contributed to causing “a serious neurological disease to the child”.



The child, Lorenzo Zaratta known as Lollo, who died on July 30, 2014, was diagnosed with a brain tumor just three months after birth. According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly allowed “the dispersion of dust and harmful substances deriving from the processes”, “by omitting the adoption of prevention measures against workplace accidents and occupational diseases”.



Conducts that would have contributed to causing “a serious neurological disease to little Lorenzo Zaratta who assumed poisonous substances during the period in which he was in the fetal state”, developing a “neoplastic disease which led him to death”.



The defendants are the former director of the Taranto plant, Luigi Capogrosso; the former manager of the mineral parks area, Marco Andelmi; the head of the coking plant Ivan Di Maggio; the manager of the blast furnaces area Salvatore De Felice; the managers of the two steelworks Salvatore D’Alò and Giovanni Valentino. Against two other defendants, for whom an error in the charges was recognized, no appeal was presented. The Court, on the other hand, will have to rule in October on the appeal against the acquittal (with the formula “because the fact does not exist”) of Angelo Cavallo, formerly responsible for the agglomeration area, the only defendant who chose the abbreviated procedure and for which the prosecutor had asked for a sentence of 2 years and 4 months. (HANDLE).

